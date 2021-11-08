With the new, happy colors of the tourist Train, Miller Street property owners between 1st and 19th ave in Rockaway Beach are enthusiastically offering smiles in these difficult times with “Storybook lane” (a walk and memories of favorite childhood books and characters).
Alice in Wonderland, Jonathan Livingston Seagull, Winnie the Pooh, have already appeared with “The Little Engine that Could” at the train station.
Please join us with a big smile before Christmas.
-Winnie Mercer, Rockaway Beach
