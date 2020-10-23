Would you like to know that the Garibaldi City Council has accomplished in the past two years? I can tell you.....Judy Riggs will get her street paved. Gaylord “Whitey” Forsman and Melissa Elmore successfully advocated to alter a covered shelter for the children of Garibaldi Grade School so those two council members wouldn’t lose a small portion of their view. This cost the school district both time and money. And finally, Paul Daniels got approval to build his 66 unit apartments. What did Councilman Tim Hall get? He got the speed limit on Garibaldi Avenue reduced to help protect pedestrians.
Some council members will complain that Tim votes “nay” too many times while they voted “yay”. This is true. The most recent time that happened was last Friday night (Oct 16) when the City Council voted to give the resigning City Manager four (4) months severence pay (which amounts to about $30,000) plus health insurance, instead of the two months severence pay written in his contract. Councilman Hall voted to stick to the contract but was out voted by the “yay” votes.
Tim Hall is an absolute gift to the City of Garibaldi! He watches out for the citizens and isn’t in anybody’s pocket. He is an amazing man and very honest! He will make a great mayor.
I urge you to VOTE FOR TIM HALL FOR MAYOR!
Helen Wright
Bay City
