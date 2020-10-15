Over the last two-plus years on the city council in Garibaldi, I am pleased to endorse Tim Hall for Mayor. Tim has been instrumental in working with ODOT getting the speed limit reduced through the community. This project was started in the late 90s and has seemed to hit road blocks from ODOT but now it has been accomplished.
Tim has also shed light on past city and elected officials missing special system development charges at special rates that will have cost the city tens of thousands of dollars. Garibaldi citizens want our officials to be transparent and so does Tim. I am honored to be endorsing Tim for Mayor of Garibaldi, he will move Garibaldi forward in a positive way.
Rolland Sheldon
Garibaldi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.