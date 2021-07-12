There are people out there trying to get your money. Frequently they do this by obtaining your personal information.
They call you at home or on your cell phone. They check you out on Facebook. Occasionally you are contacted through the mail.
Mr. and Ms. SCAMMER are after you, especially if you are elderly and sometimes even when you are not.
A good friend here in this county lost a large sum of money to a scammer. They called him at home and pretended to be his grandchild.The usual scam here is claiming that the child is in jail or the hospital. This is one of the older scams but sometimes it still works.
If your beautiful granddaughter or niece is out for the evening at an event and is approached by a woman supposedly representing a model agency, be very careful.She may end up in Korea (as did my relative) I won’t go into further details on this one.
Some scammers phone you to inquire concerning your health. I am not sure here if they are trying to dredge up new clients for an attorney, trying to sell you insurance, or trying to sell medical supplies.
Medicare calling:They want some personal information. They whisper in your ear. Medicare does not contact you by the phone Neither does the police department to inform you that unless you pay those fines you will be spending some time in jail.
On Facebook and I love being there, People out there in computer land are constantly scooping up information about you. All those little comments you insert on Facebook give Mr. or Ms. Scalawag plenty of info on you (age, sex,marital status, where you live, your financial status, and religious and political beliefs). You do not want the scammers knowing these things.They gage your weaknesses and loneliness, then they pounce.
In regard to the foreign lotteries, do not even bother. This should be a big NO NO. They require a fee to have your winnings sent to you. You may receive a small check or not.
I keep getting calls from a man purporting to be from Amazon. He tells me that a man in Iowa has charged a thousand dollar item to my account and wants to know if I authorized this transaction. I am given a phone number to call. Guess what, I do not have an account with Amazon, never have.
Your car warranty or my computer warranty with us has expired. Can we renew it for you? No, and I never had any warranty with you.
Maybe because of all the stress lately I really do need a vacation. Two major hotels and a U.S. airline want to give me free rooms and a deeply discounted air flight. They reached me through a landline phone and computer.
You need to be extremely cautious whenever you receive a robocall. The best advice is to just hang up the phone, don’t even bother to argue with them or listen.
And if that salesman trying to sell you a new roof, new gutters, or a used car starts getting way too personal concerning your financial status, a big red flag should pop up. And if they insist you write them a check for a done payment or deposit, don’t do it.
Take your time on these decisions. Check him or her out. Discuss this with someone you absolutely trust (a friend, relative, or the BBB.
Hopefully you will understand these scenarios. There are too many scam artists out there trying to get to you and your money.
Do not answer any personal 0n a computer or on the phone. And never let any strangers into your residence.
Stay cautious and stay safe.
-Susan (Sioux) Dempster, Rockaway Beach
