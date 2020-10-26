This note is to Thank You for your efforts in assisting Oregon East Cycling, LLC dba Oregon Coast Railriders to establish an outlet in Tillamook county in 2016. The Oregon Coast Scenic Train, Port of Tillamook Bay, Tillamook county commissioners, Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic development representatives were part of that committee. We were honored to have this invitation and opportunity. After the much vetting by all these agencies along with meeting local land, city, and ODOT transportation guidelines we opened for business May 2016 in Bay City. The purpose for the movers and shakers in Tillamook county was to add one more reason for tourists and locals to recreate locally. Bringing railriders to your area was viewed as economic development for Tillamook county. Our success and popularity rapidly grew. We opened a second outlet in Wheeler May 2018. To date we have served 47,000 guests. We were on target to reach 50,000 but COVID-19 and then our early season closure did not allow us to realize that goal. The smiles, squeals of joy and excitement from our guests make working extremely hard and overcoming many difficulties worth the effort. We have employed over 60 local individuals in part-time and full positions over the years. It is very heartwarming to watch our young staff blossom into hard working confident individuals as they mature throughout the season. We have work hard and are immensely proud of our accomplishments. Our business has circulated over a $1,000,000.00 in this county. The vision of the originating committee came to pass.
Fellow business owners have expressed often that they are so grateful to have us in the community. Our guests have purchase lodging, food, trinkets, visit other attractions and purchase other services on the North Oregon Coast. We have served a niche for local families as well. It is quite common to have the entire clan join us for a pedal. Oregon Coast Railriders has significantly contributed to the local economy. Oregon Coast Railriders are one more recreation opportunity and one more asset to the local economy.
Much effort, love, sweat, creativity, investment and time has been devoted and invested in the development of a highly popular and extremely successful outdoor activity that have given new purpose and use to historic rails not being used to an significant degree. It is important to note that railriding is an easy and effective way to preserve the rails. As a company we have infused the local economy by purchasing goods, lodging, paid fees, services and kept local jobs viable. We have developed a very positive relationship over the years with many local businesses which we patronize regularly.
We are the same hard working, conscientious, honest, law abiding, get the project done individuals of integrity today that we were in 2016 but just a bit wiser and older. We have made every effort to follow the guidelines set out for us, to comply with local laws and work with others to the best of our ability.
Safety for our employees and guests is of utmost importance to us. Serving our customers in a respectful welcoming manner is key to any successful operation. Nan Devlin’s latest article about the three legs of sustainable tourism, People, Place, Profit applies directly to Oregon Coast Railriders. We serve the local community by providing jobs, purchasing goods, services and contributing to local fund raisers. We respect the environment. Our ticket offices are powdered by solar panels, our equipment pedal powered and non- polluting. We have given new purpose to old rails which helps to preserve the railroad culture of the area. Railriding is an effective way to keep the rails in place and promote weed and brush control. Our purpose is to have a positive lasting effect on the local economy. Our goal all along has been to pass the business on to local energetic people who enjoy working in the out of doors and love people. We are the perfect example of sustainable tourism.
We just needed to confirm that we very much Thank You for the opportunity to join your business community. We just needed to reassure you and reaffirm that we are the same conscientious citizens of integrity and successful business owners as we were in 2016. We have engaged an attorney so that we can continue to provide a safe, highly successful, outdoor recreation opportunity on the rails for us all in Tillamook County.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR PART IN OUR SUCCESS. IT’S BEEN FUN.
With Greatest Sincerity,
Kim and Anita Metlen
Dba Oregon Coast Railriding
Outlets in Wheeler& Bay City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.