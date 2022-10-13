... not as good as mayor. During her past term, Judy Riggs accomplished little as Garibaldi’s mayor, spending significant effort supporting another 66 unit apartment project, when in previous recent years 42 units had already been completed by the same developer. This developer coincidentally was a member of her city council and later recalled by citizens of the city.
During her mayoral term, she refused to support key, long term city employees in a dispute with the then city manager, Geoff Wullschlager. As a result we lost both employees. Requied audited financial statements have not been completed which has cost the city thousands of dollars of state funding support.
