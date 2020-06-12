I read that Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced that $5 million in federal funding will be distributed to 102 rural health clinics throughout the state of Oregon.
Only $5 million in federal funding to be distributed to 102 rural health clinics after the Federal Govt. delivered Trillions to corporations who, by-the-way, are laying thousands of people off and solidifying their stock holdings?
Each time we hope for the Feds to include help for the working class of this nation we see them moving more and more of our future into the pockets of the rich. This announcement is far to little and very, very late. We need very thorough and consistent testing and community health workers to find, track and follow this virus to know where it is and where it is safe for us to be. You can do better, Senators. Washington D.C. MUST do better.
Bruce DeLoria
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.