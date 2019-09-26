Since I live across the street where the city hall will be built, I now have an opinion after looking at the design and purposed square footage. First question: Why does the four man police department need 4115 square ft. of space? I can understand maybe half of that would be fine. My home is only 1010 square feet, you can fit 11 of my home inside the city hall building. Number one reason I will not vote for the bond issue. A design to match a town of 10,000 people maybe. What happened to the mantra of reducing the footprint and minimizing for efficiency. That building will belong to the tax payers of Manzanita, not those building a palace in their honor. Shameful indeed!
Second question: Why does the administrative section need 4,025 square feet? Again the city only has 650 full time residents. Half that what be acceptable.
Third question: Why do people outside the city limits have any input at all? Aren’t the residents the only ones who can vote on the bond? I do not object to the new city hall, it is just that like government seems the need to build a palace for civil servants. A palace is not needed to provide good service. To many Portland egos involved.
Fourth question: A total of 11,778 square Feet, who came up with that number? If you can justify it, I am willing to listen. There are 43,560 square feet in an acre the building would consume nearly a third of an acre.
I have not been involved in any of the proceedings because of my health. But I have monitored this “cluster event,” since the land was purchased.
Fifth question: Why don’t you cut down the size of the council meeting room also? Half of that would suffice, half of that would be 1,818 square feet. You guys remember you are running a small city not a mega metropolitan perversion built on ego, not out of necessity.
I would be willing to approve a structure of 6,000 square feet. I see many names of people having input into Manzanita City government. Your wiliness to allow people outside the city limits to express their opinions has slowed down the process of approval. Everyone does not have the right to be involved unless they live in the City. Committees have slowed down the process also. Applying my opinions to matters in Wheeler government or Nehalem have no place in a souvenir city’s forum. You guys have wasted to much time and money trying to appease people who do not need appeasing.
Thank you for your time, I will be voting “No” in November along with my wife, unless you decide to cut back on the expensive bonds you have coming down the pike. Not all of us are wealthy who live here. Please go back to the drawing board and be a bit more frugal.
Charles Love
Manzanita
