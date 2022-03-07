Joe, in my estimation, the February 22 Headlight Herald was the best I have ever received since subscribing in the mid-1950s. It took me the longest time to read it, because I had to read every word!
I didn’t realize what a unique place we live in until I was teaching 3rd Grade at Maple Leaf Grade School before it became The Latimer Quilt Center. Accordingly, I learned more about Tillamook and its history than I ever dreamed I would, because Tillamook County history was one of the student’s criteria and very interesting to a more or less new person to the county at that time.
In my estimation, we need more history articles like the one in the February 22 paper by Michael Randall. Super, Michael!
Ada M. Orcutt has written a good book called “Tillamook Land Of Many Waters.” I have a copy and it is a good, accurate history of our area. The Pioneer Museum may carry copies for sale, as I think that is where I bought mine. Having places where we can buy such books and refer to them when we want to know something is nice. You might get permission to copy it a chapter at a time—for those who think a whole book is too much reading.
I hope you are as interested in Tillamook history as I am. I think at one time I had another book about our history, but must have loaned it to someone. Sincerely, (Centenarian)
Orella Chadwick
Tillamook
