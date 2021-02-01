I was talking with some new friends the other day in one of our small businesses about all the negative things we see, hear and live with every day. For example: schools that are not open, pandemic guidelines that we struggle to comply with (masks, social distancing, etc.) pedophilia referendums that do not protect young lives, riots that destroy burn and kill, moving toward a socialistic government and many more topics that bring a depressive state to a person’s being. We feel that all of these negative things are bringing destruction to our country and personal freedoms. It is overwhelming and may leave us unsure of our future. These negative forces scream in our face. These chaotic times challenge each one of us to look inside ourselves and ask some tough questions: “Can I? or Am I in control of my destiny and my family’s future?”
Good News! There is another story that is playing out while these things are happening. This story does not depend on election results, or any of the negative issues already stated. It is a story that was spoken about thousands of years ago and has been played out many times in human history. It is exciting because it has a hope filled ending. Each one of us has an opportunity to participate in the story. This story brings peace and an unbelievable purpose to persons who choose to have a part in it.
Time and time again The Creator has and is still intervening with people and nations that have gone through similar circumstances such as we experience today. If you are skeptical, you can research it for yourself; what do you have to lose? Some have disregarded the existence of God. God’s plan is at play no matter if you deny it exists. I challenge you to find this peace in the midst of turmoil. It has fantastic outcome!
If you want to check it out for yourself… you will need a bible. Here is where to start. The Gospel of John 3:16-17. His plan begins with love. Listen to Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. This was written to Jews who had their country decimated by the Babylonians in 630-580 BC. 2500 years later, God still offers a plan with hope and a future.
-Dave Westmark, Tillamook
