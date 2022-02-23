Kudos to the Nestucca parents, protesting the draconian COVID mandates at their children’s school. That alone in today’s new world could get them branded as “domestic terrorists.” And kudos to April Baily for declaring, “I don’t see why children should have to spend one more minute in a mask to protect adults at the school who are already vaccinated.” It is statements like this that are slowly waking people up, helping them realize that these mandates aren’t about health at all, but are being employed by the usual cast of players, whose motto is “never waste a crisis—” those that continue to slowly strip away our God-given freedoms. And what about those arrogant school board members, who mute any dissenting opinions at their zoom meetings? What nation are we living in again?
And kudos to the Herald for printing the story, top fold page one. A refreshing change from the usual government drumbeat news, pushing their false narrative on this present “crisis” and pretending to be our saviors.
Alan Kern
Garibaldi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.