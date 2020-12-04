Another election recedes in my rear-view mirror and this time my guy won. I wonder why I don't feel better this time?
Is it that before this election, the loser was always had the good manners to admit to losing? It seems every day brings another accusation of stolen votes. (If we Democrats were smart enough to steal the presidency, don't you think we would have stolen some Senate and House seats also.) I think that's part of it, but there's more than that behind my melancholy.
I think the worst part of my sadness is how divided we've become. For a long time, I questioned how so many people could be so wrong when the truth was so apparent to me.
I've made enough mistakes in my life to realize that it could be me that's wrong. Could it be that the people that who voted for the other guy were right?
I've done a lot of thinking and a fair amount of reading since the election and it's led me to a startling conclusion. I'm just fine and so are the people who voted for the other guy.
What's wrong is that our political parties have abandoned their principles and we've followed along. The result is a the quagmire of rancor and resentment we find ourselves in today.
Two recent books have helped me reach this conclusion.
The first is "It Was All a Lie" by Stuart Stevens. Stevens spent 25 years as a lead strategist and media consultant for high profile political races. He laments how the Republican party seems to transformed itself from a political party with strong moral principles to a "vote gathering cartel" where winning is all that counts, even if truth falls by the wayside.
The second is "Listen, Liberal" by Thomas Frank. Frank reveals how the Democratic party has largely abandoned the needs of working in favor of the "professional class" Their rhetoric is supportive, but a lot of their policies have a devastating effect for those outside the "professional class".
Maybe Covid and its affects will give us a fresh start and a new unity once the vaccines reach us.
-Jim Heffernan, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.