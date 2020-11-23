Trail Access Committee petition to the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners:
We the undersigned are petitioning the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, asking that they restore access to the Doris Davis Trail by tearing down the fence, a surveillance video camera, and other ominous barriers that were erected April 23.
It is an assault to the senses and has enraged Manzanita’s Classic Ridge community, where more than 200 households have been denied direct beach access, though the trail has been accessible, without complaint, to the public for the past 40 years.
In a community that prides itself on being welcoming, we demand that these two property owners – Rodney and Maralene Oullette, and Roy and JoAnn Simmons – tear down the wall.
The trail, which exists solely in Neahkahnie, an unincorporated part of Tillamook County, is a dirt path that runs from through the woods, from University Avenue to Beach Street. It enables beach access and allows the residents of Classic Ridge and surrounding neighborhoods the ability to escape a tsunami.
The trail is not simply in the public interest. It is vital to ensure public safety.
To that end, we strongly encourage the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners to instruct the Oullette’s and Simmons’ to remove the fence and allow public access again.
-Classic Ridge Trail Access Campaign, Manzanita
