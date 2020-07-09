I keep hearing that we should defund the police. This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have police. We need law and order and most police are good people who really want to help their communities.
We should be grateful for them. On the other hand, I think we expect too much of them. We expect them to be councilors, mental health professionals, mediators and more. If we had those professionals on hand to back up our law enforcement we could make a real difference in our community.
Imagine if say mental health pros were available to answer calls that involve those people that are suffering from mental health issues. Instead of jail they could get some real life changing help. Tillamook has been lacking in these services for a very long time. Dont eliminate the police. Give them the tools they need to do their job more efficiently.
Julie Darby
Tillamook
