On behalf of the Tillamook County Girl Scouts, we would like to thank the community for their support to help our girls reach their ambitious goals! A couple of local businesses went above and beyond this year.
During their annual cookie sale, Girl Scouts learn goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. There are currently sixteen members in Tillamook County that work together to participate in the largest girl-run business in the world. Despite the challenges of operating a business during a pandemic, five girls set especially high personal goals this year. Rowen Smialek and Taylor Speas set out to sell 2,022 boxes each; Kennedy Sigman, 1,500 boxes; Karley Sukanen and Makayla Workman, 1,000 boxes each. Achieving these goals requires countless hours after school and work, and this year required an extra helping hand to bring cookies to our county.
In a normal year, the cookie inventory is delivered to Tillamook in two or three shipments. In 2022, with delays and driver shortages affecting all food manufacturers, the girls found out they would not be able to get their cookie inventory delivered. On short notice, Alex Cole, of 24/7 Auto, donated the use of a U-haul box truck so the initial order could be retrieved from Astoria by troop leader Erin Taylor. When the re-stocking delivery did not come through, our local TP Freight filled one of their trucks returning from Vancouver, WA.
With help from these businesses and annual support from the Port of Tillamook Bay, these Girl Scout entrepreneurs have had a successful year. Proceeds stay local and fund activities that grow girls of courage, confidence, and character that make the world a better place. Cookie sales run through March 20, 2022. Find cookies by visiting https://www.girlscoutsosw.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html
For more information about joining Girl Scouts, visit https://www.girlscoutsosw.org/
Thank you,
Christine Kuich
Troop Leader
