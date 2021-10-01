Commissioner Yamamoto recently opined in the Washington Post that he feared President Biden’s mandates on vaccines will put more lives at risk. He believes workers will quit rather than get vaccinated, leaving patients and assisted-living residents in peril and costing lives. He believes we should pursue alternative means such as weekly testing. (The President’s mandates do include weekly testing should vaccinations be resisted.)
Having not heard much local talk about testing, I called the Tillamook County Health Department and learned that testing here happens three times weekly available ONLY IF you have the symptoms or have been exposed to someone with covid. Should you wish to get tested “just to know,” for travel or going back to work, it is recommended you contact Rite-Aid or Walgreens in Hillsboro and make an appointment. A vaccine would certainly be easier than weekly trips to Hillsboro.
Andy Slavitt, former Biden White House Senior Advisor for COVID Response, said this week that the economy is losing 15 million working hours/week with people sick or in quarantine. That number could be cut drastically if vaccinations increased. The administration’s mandates are directed toward private sector businesses with more than 100 employees. How many of those do we have in the county that would be adversely affected?
I also think the majority of our “health care workers” in the fire and rescue volunteer positions are by their very definition those who care and want to help their community, volunteering because they believe in helping each other. I don’t believe they would hold back because of “lack of financial incentive. “
Increased vaccinations would also greatly relieve the burden placed on Hospital workers and save resources for other medical emergencies, elective surgeries and more.
Once most of us are vaccinated, the sooner businesses everywhere can get back to providing services and the better our economy will function. The sooner we won’t be losing our friends and loved ones.
President Biden wants to protect our communities both national and local, by mandating vaccines to help each other get beyond this rapid infection rate of the Delta strain. That is what Governor Brown is wanting as well. No, the vaccines do not prevent us from ever getting covid for the first time or in few instances a second time, but they do greatly lessen the chances we will be hospitalized and even more that we will not die in what we now know to be a lonely and frightening death.
I don’t believe those who are resisting vaccines are bad people, but I do wish they would listen to those who are truly expert in the field of public health. Not facebook or pundits, but those who have made fighting these diseases their life’s work.
-Diane Concord, Tillamook
