Letters to editor

There have been a lot of questions about Garibaldi finances over the past few years.  “Is the City broke?” “Did I hear that city checks were bouncing?” Those were ear-opening, but comments like “No one can see the financials,” and “Internal controls aren’t worth anything,” caught my attention. If you know my career, you know I’m a big fan of financial internal controls.

First, the City of Garibaldi is not broke. The City has “accounting issues” – problems with how money was accounted for.  There are no checks bouncing, although that may have occurred in the past. And currently, under Mayor Tim Hall, the City has been able to produce and review its financial information on a monthly basis. This had not been done since 2016.

