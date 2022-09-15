There have been a lot of questions about Garibaldi finances over the past few years. “Is the City broke?” “Did I hear that city checks were bouncing?” Those were ear-opening, but comments like “No one can see the financials,” and “Internal controls aren’t worth anything,” caught my attention. If you know my career, you know I’m a big fan of financial internal controls.
First, the City of Garibaldi is not broke. The City has “accounting issues” – problems with how money was accounted for. There are no checks bouncing, although that may have occurred in the past. And currently, under Mayor Tim Hall, the City has been able to produce and review its financial information on a monthly basis. This had not been done since 2016.
Here is the lesson: When you convert your accounting from one system to another, and then to a third, be sure to get the job done. Garibaldi began a conversion in 2015, from Quick Books to commercial software, and subsequently to another software package. The end product was never “right.” The then-manager did not seek out technical support and City Council apparently did not get involved. The situation still isn’t resolved.
Over time, city managers reported to Council that financial information was not “lining up with budget categories” and they could not produce monthly financial reports. When I joined the Budget Committee to review the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, it was my understanding that some of the prior year’s data was not reliable. That’s when I became interested in the City’s financial statements.
Audited financial statements, required by Oregon statue, were not being produced in a timely fashion. An annual audited financial statement is due to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office six months after the end of the fiscal year. Garibaldi has not been able to provide these statements, in large part because the data was not in balance or ready for audit. Currently, the City is behind by 24 months, resulting in the City being on the State’s delinquent list. Their fiscal year 2020 statements are under audit and we await the resulting report.
Audited financial statements are used by lenders and grantors and are often required to be provided each year under a grant to the grantor. Examples of grantors include the State of Oregon Department of Transportation for roadway improvements. They like to know that the place they give money to is used as expected. Auditors look at internal controls to see if the organization – the city in this case – is well managed.
In October 2021, I asked for the latest audited financial report and was provided one dated May 26, 2021 -- for fiscal year 2019! It was a fairly presented opinion, but the internal control report contained nine problem areas the City had not yet begun to address. No one on city council was aware of the report. It had been received electronically by the then-Finance Officer and put into a password protected file.
When you are in 2021, you cannot go back and change what happened in 2020. Whatever financial problems the City had then cannot be solved now.
Thankfully, Mayor Hall attacked the problem. With City Manager Hyams and volunteers, we assembled the required Action Plan for the Secretary of State. The City Manager hired a new Finance Officer who was able to get financial reports generated and provided for Council review.
We were hoping the delinquent audits for both 2020 and 2021 would be completed by fall of 2022 so the City would be back on track. It felt too much like a miracle – both the City Manager and the Finance Officer had been doing double duty with their current work and work on getting the accounting straightened out. They made it seem so effortless that many people have not understood the nature or complexity of the work required. With their departures this month, work on this project will slow substantially.
Only great perseverance will get the City through this. Mayor Hall continues to encourage us as we work our way through the problems. Councilor Findling has supported the efforts of staff and volunteers in working through accounting difficulties and addressing the nightmares.
As a friend of mine has said, “All things work out in the end. And if they haven’t worked out yet, you aren’t at the end.”
We sure aren’t at the end. Yet.
City of Garibaldi Volunteer
Tax-Aide District Coordinator
Former GAO Performance Auditor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.