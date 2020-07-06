I agree with Garibaldi Mayor Judy Riggs that people should know the fact for themselves. However, they should know ALL the facts and know that these facts can be verified as true. The Mayor left out four key points in her commentary.
ONE: It’s a fact that in June 2015, the Garibaldi City Council voted and approved Resolution 2015-06, that “Standardized SDC Installment Payment Application and Agreement Terms” for Garibaldi. The Council established a set interest rate at “2 percent Over Prime.” In 2017, that interest rate would have been 5.75 percent.
This rate was determined to be fair and equitable to both the applicants seeking SDC financing and the city taking the financial risk of assuming a loan. This resolution supersedes Ordinance 288, which was passed in January 2006, which did not set any clear or fair interest rate.
TWO: Under Resolution 2017-05, the former City Manager John O’Leary ignored the applicable Resolution 2015-06 rate and proceeded to offer Paul Daniels and his partners a 2 percent interest rate. There is no known motive or persuasion for O’Leary to grant the low rate without officially notifying the City Council as was required. As a consequence, Daniels received preferential treatment from a City employee to pay less than half of the set amount.
THREE: Under the attachment cited by Mayor Riggs, under Condition A, it was intentionally misleading to include the 2 percent interest rate as if it was part of the Oregon law ORS 233.210 and the Garibaldi Municipal Code 13.25.808. There is no particular interest rate set in either of these legal rules.
FOUR: Two other applicants also received the 2 percent interest rate to finance their SDC fees. In both cases, there were no Resolutions for the City Council to vote on approving the payment agreements. In fact, there are no records to show the Council was ever told about the agreements until recently. In comparison, the SDC financing interest rate in neighboring Bay City is reportedly set at 14 percent.
The 2 percent rate was presented to one applicant/business owner, who wished to remain anonymous, who said the low rate was offered to him as “a deal” by O’Leary to offset what the applicant said were high SDC fees. In both cases, the applicants acted in good faith and were unaware of the City’s official higher rate.
Mayor Riggs dismissed that Garibaldi city managers have made such “deals” without council approval. These deals represent a significant loss of revenue to the city.
The city could use the money. A few weeks after I was seated to the City Council, I learned that Garibaldi’s finances had been mismanaged for seven years; that there was poor budget tracking and accounting. It was such a mess that a certified accountant had to be contracted at $18,000 to sort out just one year.
During his term, former City Councilor Norm Shattuck went on record to voice his concerns about the city’s financial problems. He was ignored. At the February 18, 2020 City Council meeting, Mayor Riggs revealed that, as a City Councilor, she too was aware of the problems, but said nothing more.
In mid-2018 and 2019, the City was having problems paying its bills. Former Fire Chief James Rhyce said he complained to current City Manager Geoff Wullschlager that his chief’s cell phone was turned off several times for nonpayment. This was confirmed by current Fire Chief Jay Marugg. Former Administrative Assistant Kylie Jo Poklikuha reported that the City’s credit card had been declined during the 2019 Garibaldi Days.
As I have attempted over time to get to the bottom of why these incidents occurred to ensure they are not repeated, I have been met with resistance. As a City Councilor, Paul Daniels said that I should “let sleeping dogs sleep.” He added: “It’s a small town.”
As I prize and value Garibaldi as my home, it is again difficult and troubling to report this. However, people deserve all the information in order to make a wise decision.
Tim Hall
City Councilor
City of Garibaldi
