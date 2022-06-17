A diploma should represent ability. But again, high school graduates will cite certificates on resumes with Proof of Education* TBD. The high school graduation requirements, State Common Core Standards, were suspended four years ago.
GED standards however are still in effect. These Critical College and Career Readiness Standards are the adult equivalent to State Common Core Standards. Set by the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, they reflect rigorous examination for performance and depth of knowledge.
At Tillamook Bay Community College anyone aged 16-up can receive this quality education. Enrollment in the Oregon High School Equivalency Program is unrestricted, and instruction serves the needs of our diverse community. Emphasis is placed on personal instruction and developing individual skills toward achievement.
The ability to prove skills is critical to the Oregon Diploma. This certificate demonstrates the qualified individual has met all the required graduation standards set by the state.
Robert Potestio
GED Instructor
Tillamook Bay Community College
