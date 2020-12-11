Several letters to the editor have been complaining about gas prices in Tillamook. Gas prices in Tillamook have always been high and long before Fred Meyer came here. The last time I remember cheap gas in Tillamook was during the gas wars in the 60's. Don't know what knowledge the previous letter writers have of the fuel business, but I have a little being a transport dispatcher and transport driver. Unless it's different here, which I doubt, fuel delivery isn't charged by the mile but by the gallons delivered. A colleague delivers to Newport, Waldport and Lincoln City. Lincoln City loads usually come out of Portland. Waldport and Newport loads come out of either Eugene or Portland depending on the better price. Vendors request bids for gas and diesel from available transport companies. A one cent per gallon difference might win the bid. Transport companies purchase gas from processors the same way. In some cases, hauling out of Portland might be more efficient based on fuel costs even though it's a longer haul. Our company buys fuel in bulk from processors thereby getting a much lower price which in turn dictates our profit margin. If you buy fuel by the truck load you pay more. Profit margins in the fuel business are counted in pennies. Transport companies might make $500 on a load of 10,000 gallons. From that subtract driver wages, insurance, fuel and maintenance costs. A vendor lists their price adding a few cents to each gallon to cover their costs. Most service stations don't make their money from selling gas. If a full-service station, their profit comes from maintenance or if a market, from selling food and beer. When you buy groceries and merchandise from FM you receive gas rewards. They might not be making any profit on the gas. Their profit comes from the groceries and merchandise you buy in order to get those fuel points. That's called 'Marketing'. If you want lower gas prices quit buying it! Fuel costs are driven by 'Supply and Demand'. And diesel is a by-product in the production of gasoline. Why is it higher than gas? Ask the oil companies. Don't criticize local vendors.
-Cliff Moyer, Redmond
