We are happy to announce the drive-by caravan to celebrate Garibaldi Days which took place on July 25, was, by all accounts, a success. The community came together in an act of solidarity with a showing of approximately 15 vehicles, several pedestrians, and cyclists with music and bubbles among smiling faces. We thank all who contributed with the beautiful old cars, patriotic decorations, and, of course, the gorilla. We also want to thank those who greeted us from their porches, driveways, and lawn chairs, cheering and clapping. A special shout out to those that spread the word. It was a joy to do; and we were pleased when participants and spectators alike expressed their gratitude to have the opportunity to celebrate the city’s 60th anniversary of the event.
Mark Payne and Starr Popplewell
Garibaldi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.