We are advertised as Garibaldi “the authentic little fishing village” Garibaldi has been our home for 28 years.
In the last four years Paul Daniels has become an apartment developer and now we have two apartment complexes, each are two and three stories high. These 30+units are not affordable housing,
We have been concerned since last fall, so we wrote up a petition for all the residents to sign, if they felt that they too, didn’t want anymore apartments. We got 85 signatures in our city.
We presented the petition to the city council to ask staff to investigate how we could discourage this type of development. These complexes have no connection to our “little fishing village.”
The City Council and staff, during numerous council meeting since then, have made it clear that they are NOT interested in pursuing our request.
Some councilors keep repeating that Tillamook County needs every apartment complex. We are saying it doesn’t, all, have to be in our little town.
Paul Daniels has positioned himself politically by becoming a Tillamook Bay Port commissioner, joined several business boards, and has become a City of Garibaldi councilman.
In May Daniels applied for another conditional use in Garibaldi for another 66 unit apartment complex on one of the few larqe, bui1dable parcels that are on Hwy 101.
It was presented to the planning commission on May 23. Not everyone could participate. The hearing was continued on June 10, because the planning commission requested more information to consider the impact on our small community.
On June 10, the planning commission (after 5 hours of discussion) voted 3 to deny and 2 to approve the conditional use.
Paul Daniels is appealing their decision to the city council in July, hoping that the city council will reverse the planning decision.
At the city council meeting on June 15, the council voted not to allow any new evidence, so they will be reviewing the same evidence the Planning Commission was presented.
We love our town and are desperately trying to save it’s identity and commercial development.
Carolee North
Garibaldi
