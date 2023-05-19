Apparently, it is more important to the County Commissioners to have a fancy Offices in a new building than it is to cut 6 Deputy positions. Law Enforcement should be the number 1 priority for County Government.

The citizens in South Country already seldom see the Sheriff’s office down here. Defunding the police is apparently a new byword for the left. The Sheriff’s Office should fully staffed - that is more important to the Citizens, and visitors to Tillamook County- than having a new modern offices for the Commissioners.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted: