Apparently, it is more important to the County Commissioners to have a fancy Offices in a new building than it is to cut 6 Deputy positions. Law Enforcement should be the number 1 priority for County Government.
The citizens in South Country already seldom see the Sheriff’s office down here. Defunding the police is apparently a new byword for the left. The Sheriff’s Office should fully staffed - that is more important to the Citizens, and visitors to Tillamook County- than having a new modern offices for the Commissioners.
It is time for all taxpayers in Tiilamook County to make their thoughts known to Erin Skaar & Shawn Blanchard . Just look at other Cities and Counties that cut law enforcement - the crime rate goes up considerably. I spent 33 years in law Enforcement and cutting Deputy positions seemed to the usual tactic of County Commissioners.
The Sheriff’s Office has been short handed for sometime now - and should be brought up to full staffing . We the Citizens of Tillamook County want a fully staffed Sheriff’s Office rather than new fancy offices for the Commissioners. The voters have a long memory, and when it comes time to vote for Treasurer and County Commissioners we will remember what damage has been done to the Sheriff’s office.
The tax payers deserve a fully funded Sheriff’s office for public safety. We don’t want the crime that comes with defunding six positions in the Sheriff’s office. Public safety is always more important than millions spent on new offices for the Commissioners .
To Shawn Blanchard & Erin Skaar - the voters voted for you to do the right thing- now prove it. Otherwise in future elections you may find yourself unemployed.
