Greetings Community!
I have been thinking with all the effects of COVID and spending time alone, how we may find our life’s journey at its best, continually changing, challenging and often, unexpected.
When my husband passed, there was an overwhelming support by Waud’s and many of you.
I was at the time, in mourning and I was not completely aware of many things, I did not share a thought with you during the service, that I have regretted, but I would now like to share…
Sid had asked me in 2002, where do you want to retire? I immediately responded, “Tillamook, because my friends (and my sis) are true friends and touch my heart where I am most happy.”
In the season of gratitude, I give special thanks for your continued friendship and support. May the good things of Life be yours in abundance at Thanksgiving and throughout the coming year.
Blessings,
Susie Johnson, Tillamook
