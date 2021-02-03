I read the article about Tiffany Jacob in the January 26, 2021, edition. Most of the article concerns her complaints about Facebook and censorship. The article, however, does not address the specifics of why Facebook deleted accounts related to her internet ID. I doubt very much that Facebook was worried about her organizing rallies to support law enforcement. So, what “other political content” did she post? I don’t know because I do not know Ms. Jacob, nor did I see her Facebook or Instagram pages.
I do know, however, that freedom of speech does not protect lies, incitement to violence, or insurrection. I believe social media has allowed too much of this “fake speech” and it contributed to the violence at our capital on January 6, 2021. If people choose to express themselves and behave in this fashion, they should be prepared to accept the consequences. Frankly, having your Facebook account deleted is a minor consequence compared to the destruction of our American democracy.
-David Audet, Tillamook
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.