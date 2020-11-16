Would you like an opportunity to get out of the house, meet friendly people (social distancing and mask required), engage in a very gentle exercise class which will gradually awaken dormant parts of your body and give you a very positive feeling about yourself? If your answer is yes, the Saturday 10AM exercise class at the YMCA is the right place for you to be. The classs is open to adults with or without handicaps as the exercises may be performed in a seated position, It is important to note that no weights or exercise devices will be used in any of the exercise routines, Each routine is performed by the indiviudual to the best of their ability; you can't do it wrong. Casual clothing is the suggested attire and sneakers.
The YMCA is offering this class to non members and there is no charge to attend. If however you would like to make a donation, any amount you can comfortably afford would be greatly accepted.
There is a limit to the number of people allowed to attend as social distancing is a requirement, so sign up today for the class by calling the YMCA at 506 842 9622 to assure that you have a place in the class.
Give yourself a wonderful gift (FREE OF CHARGE) and begin to improve your body in a very relaxed and gentle way.
-Joseph Gluzinski, Tillamook
