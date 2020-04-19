I am writing in response to the guest column: “Avoiding pesticides almost impossible if sheltering in place.”
As our communities remain at a standstill, it is becoming increasingly clear that some operations must push forward to help provide the vital services and products we all will need in the days and months ahead.
We are grateful to our farmers for growing the food on our grocery store shelves and kitchen tables, as well as the foresters growing and harvesting trees in order to keep the vitally important wood and paper products flowing.
Thanks to technological developments, foresters commonly use all parts of the tree, including bark, and even sawdust, to produce many household products. Let us not forget about all the recent talk of the demand for toilet paper. Credit to the hardworking folks at the paper mill in Wauna, we are able to have access to the wood supplies our households need most during this crisis so we can adhere to the in-shelter orders and have the products we need at home.
Targeted use of herbicides at the beginning of a new forest helps baby tree survival- and ensures that a new forest will regenerate after harvest. Without herbicides the baby trees will become entangled and covered in brush causing the tree to die. State licensed aerial applicators are highly trained to make precision applications while following all regulations and safe best practices protocols. They monitor and record wind speed, temperatures and precipitation to ensure effectiveness and safety.
I appeal to the Governor to not respond to these opportunistic scare tactics during this time. Forestry professionals are trying to ensure society has wood and paper products now, and for future generations. Furthermore, in times of need, it is best not to shut off critical care for our forests or jeopardize an industry that employs thousands in our state.
Jenny Johnson
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.