I would like to offer my experience with the people who practice forestry in Tillamook County.
My husband and I live and work in Tillamook County, and we are expecting our first child in just a few days. I’m a teacher at Neah-Kah-Nie, and my husband is the reforestation manager at Stimson Lumber. He estimates that he has overseen the planting of over 4 million trees in his 7 year career. He works closely with five foresters in the Tillamook office. Just like him, they have bachelor’s degrees from accredited Universities in Forestry. Just like him, they have families and are active members of our community.
I know all of the foresters and their families very well, and I can say that without a doubt they are extremely passionate about their work. They take pride and ownership in managing the land, and have a vested interest in making decisions that are best for the environment and the community, since they themselves drink the water, fish, hunt, and recreate on this land. My husband and I are avid hunters, and we care deeply for the animals and the land. We hope to pass on our love of the land to our daughter. Every decision my husband makes as a forester is guided by the hope that one day our daughter will be able to enjoy the land that we love so much.
Not only are these foresters guided by their passion, but also by the Oregon Forestry Practices Act, which provides some of the strictest environmental standards in the world, and are continually reviewed and updated to keep pace with the most current scientific research (Oregon Forest Resource Institute, 2019). Stimson Lumber chooses to go above and beyond in order to meet additional standards from the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI), an independent, third party forest sustainability certification system.
Forestry provides jobs that support families like ours. I’m proud we are able to locally produce a sustainable resource, protect the environment, and give back to the community all at once. Foresters are educated, hard working men and women that care about the land and this community.
Ellie Hilger
Bay City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.