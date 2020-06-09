Memorial Day reminds me each year of the countless sacrifices Americans have made over our time as a nation to preserve our rights and privileges – lives ended or forever changed for brave souls who answered a call to defend the precious freedoms written into our founding documents. I am eternally grateful.
My dad and mom made such sacrifices during World War II. He was overseas for three years fighting in Europe and she was stateside enduring the wartime demands of rationing cards and emergency shortages while not knowing the whereabouts or state of her husband. They selflessly gave so much for the common good of the people of this country and the world because they felt it was their responsibility. I am here today because good fortune brought my father home, changed forever, but alive. I honor his and my mother’s memory and the unimaginable price they willingly paid so that I and all Americans might experience the rights and freedoms they cherished.
My parents are gone, now, and I’m sure they never imagined that a pandemic would befall the world and have the devastating effects we are experiencing. I wonder what they would be willing to do today. I can hear their voices clearly, reminding me that rights and privileges come with responsibility, that one cannot exist without the other. I know they would be ready to make sacrifices again for the common good.
These days, I stay home whenever possible, and wear a mask and observe social distancing in public, seemingly minor inconveniences compared to what my parents underwent in their lifetime. I do this out of respect and consideration for the well-being of others: relatives, friends, neighbors, and strangers, grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, post office employees, and take-out servers. I do this because I believe it is my responsibility. I do it for Dad and Mom and all those who have given so much that I might live and prosper. To me, this is an essential part of being an American – to do whatever I can, even sacrifice, for my fellow citizens.
Kim Cavatorta
Hebo
