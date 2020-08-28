In the response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic that has struck our country we have seen a great deal of distrust of scientific expertise. This is both unfortunate and, to my mind, somewhat bewildering. Why would anyone be distrustful of scientific (or engineering) expertise? If you had a toothache would you choose to go to a dentist who had spent years of medical school gaining expertise in his or her field, or would you call some guy in off the street, hand him your Makita drill and tell him to go to work? If you had a heart attack would you go to the cardiac unit of the nearest hospital and put yourself in the hands of people who had spent 10 years in medical school studying just your sort of problem? Or would you put your life in the hands of someone who has never set foot in a university and who says medical schools are all part of a big conspiracy and advises you to take megadoses of vitamins?
Uncontroversial things we depend on daily are sometimes very complicated, yet we don’t seem to question the scientific expertise that went in to them. For example, practically everyone has a cell phone and makes use of it all the time. Did you know that to understand at a deep level how a cell phone works you would need a huge knowledge of electronics and radio communication and a deep understanding of solid state physics and transistor theory (which would require a knowledge of quantum mechanics, among other things)? Not to mention the vast array of scientific expertise required to make an integrated circuit. Did you know that to really understand why your GPS system works would require you to know that clocks run at different rates depending on the strength of the gravitational field they are in, as can be understood by studying Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity?
Do scientists make mistakes? Sure, they are human and to err is human. But science tends to be self-correcting and it has a heck of a lot more objective truth going for it than most human enterprises.
There are a lot of people around who deprecate science because it often says things they don’t want to hear. Many such people have positions of power and influence and they do a lot of damage. The most recent example of the cost of this attitude is the 170,000 people who are dead - so far - because this country did not heed the warnings of scientists about the virus that causes Covid. Evidently, it would have been inconvenient or embarrassing to heed the warnings, and so rather than do something we ended up dependent on wishful thinking. And here we are.
Jon Orloff
Rockaway Beach
