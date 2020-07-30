Ryan Anderson and Jon Orloff (HH, wed. July 22, 2020) make some valid arguments for mask wearing. There is another point that I would like to make. As the saying goes: “It’s the economy, Stupid!” If we don’t all follow the scientific community’s guidelines; avoid large gatherings, social distancing, hand washing and, especially, wearing masks we risk a surging outbreak like they are experiencing in the South and Southwest right now. Do we want to go back the shut-downs of a few months ago, when even the beaches were closed? Certain selfish, misinformed people may not care if they get or spread the virus but I bet they will care if they lose their jobs.
Bob Forster
Nehalem
