There is a way for us to educate our children and to feed the hungry and get affordable health care for all and address homelessness.
That is to impose a 70% marginal tax rate on all annual income above $10 million and a higher rate for annual incomes above $100 million.
The trillion dollar Federal deficit we are facing is directly caused by the $1.5 trillion Trump and Republican tax cut that billionaires, multimillionaires and corporations used to line their own pockets, mostly in stock market buy backs which increased the price of their stocks artificially, giving the illusion of value.
Billionaires, multi-millionaires and corporations contribute to politicians who then are willing to vote our country, the very country that allowed them to become wealthy, out of existence. Greed has no bounds.
I believe that the Trump and Republican tax cuts do not help Tillamook County in any way. If I am wrong, please write back and tell us all, in what way they do.
And by the way, Trump wants to buy Greenland because he knows the ice is melting and that Global warming is real.
Richard Teerman
Rockaway Beach
