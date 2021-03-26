I received my first vaccine shot yesterday. I have to applaud the Tillamook County Community Health Center for their outstanding organization of the vaccine distribution. I filled out their form on line and submitted it. Some weeks later I received a phone call and was given an appointment. I. Went yesterday to the fairgrounds. There was a small building marked CLINIC near the fairgrounds fence along third street. I filled out one more form and waited about five minutes. Two women were calling people (only a dozen there altogether) from their list of people who filled out their on line form. They copied insurance cards, gave me a card to record my shot, then sent me to the next table to get my shot. Hardly felt anything when needle went in, a split second sting and a bandaid and I was done. A 15 minute wait for observation. Went to another table, was given a second appointment for next month. Out the door. 25 minutes altogether and I was headed home.
There is a form for 65 and older which is on their Facebook page. That is the next group. There are no walk ins allowed, in order to keep on schedule, so fill out the form and submit it.
-Laura J. Collins, Tillamook
