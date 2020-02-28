I have lived in Tillamook County for over 40 years and always try to shop local. After having only wood heat for 33 years I was excited to shop for and get a Heat Pump system for my home. The local bid, I thought was good, turned out to be $4,370.00 higher for exactly the same product and warranty. I happily paid for the two systems installed from an over the hill company. If companies want and need us to buy local…give us a fair price.
Donna Parks
