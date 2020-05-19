Edge Cable, a wholly owned subsidiary of Facebook, failed to complete its drilling project in Tierra Del Mar by the April 30 deadline provided in the Conditional Use Permit. Facebook will resume drilling operation in Tierra Del Mar in 2021.
Facebook has advised Tillamook County it “… will not complete the [drilling] project this year and will return January 1, 2021…” In a letter dated May 5, 2020 from Facebook’s attorney to the County, the County was advised, “… the drill pipe snapped with the drill head approximately 500 feet from the bore hole exit point” with a “drill pipe break point approximately 480 feet from the bore hole entry point.” Facebook’s May 5 letter provided no clarification on the twenty feet of drill head that may have been abandoned. Facebook’s attorney advised the County. “… the only real option is to return on January 1, 2021 to complete the project…”
In a follow up letter to the County dated May 7, 2020, Facebook’s attorney stated, “… the site will be cleared of all equipment and supplies and [Facebook] … will hire a local security firm to monitor the site… if any safety or security issues arise during this hiatus period.” Further, Facebook, “… will prepare an undated Construction Management Plan, and submit that draft to the County in October…”
Ed Ruttledge
Tierra Del Mar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.