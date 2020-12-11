Facebook subcontractors have been conducting a high tech review of what went wrong earlier this year in its on ongoing industrial level drilling project on lot 3200 in Tierra Del Mar. Facebook’s wholly owned subsidiary, Edge Cable, revealed it has conducted additional survey work using: " ... Electric Resistivity (ER) and Sub-Bottom Profiler (SBP). The Electric Resistivity was acquired using ground cables which lay across the ground and seafloor with exposed electrodes every 4m with a total of 56 electrodes. The method used to acquire the data was the Strong Gradient Method ///The SBP was acquired with a Bubble Pulser source utilizing the Single Channel Seismic (SCS) record technique."
Further, Facebook/Edge Cable acknowledged this survey “ … detected a possible sandstone or basaltic geologic formation approximately halfway into the drill path.” Facebook admitted, however, “ …The mineral composition, hardness and depth of the formation is not yet fully defined.” Facebook plans to return to the drilling site to conduct additional survey work in January. Facebook’s drilling project came to an abrupt halt in April when the drill broke causing industrial trash to be abandoned below the sea floor. It is not known why Facebook failed to conduct this survey work before its initial attempt to drill a bore hole in Tierra Del Mar earlier this year.
-Ed Ruttledge, Tierra Del Mar
