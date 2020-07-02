In a recent article regarding the Facebook project at Tierra Del Mar, Facebook’s attorney is reported as stating on the record to the Land Use Appeal Board (LUBA), “this is the same as any other infrastructure.” Yet, in a message to the Oregon Coastal Alliance (ORCA) dated April 15, the very same attorney stated the site was covered under state law regarding “critical infrastructure” facilities. So which is it Facebook? Is your site just “the same as any other infrastructure” or is it a “critical infrastructure facility?” And when you’re done sputtering out an answer to that one, please tell us which time your lawyer was lying.
Ed Ruttledge
Tierra Del mar
