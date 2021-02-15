I read with interest the article about a local woman who was banned from Facebook for expressing her beliefs, with subsequent quotes from her decrying what she perceived as her loss of her freedom of speech, while the article was quick to use the word, “Censorship”. I have seen this floating around online quite a bit, and I just felt the need to write in and clarify that Facebook is a private company and can regulate the content of speech on its website as it pleases. Freedom of Speech, as the framers of the Constitution wrote it, applies only to government actions to restrict speech based on its content. In short, she would have had a point about her freedom of speech being threatened if the police had shown up at her door for her Facebook posts, or if the State were to pass a law that she wasn’t allowed to post about certain beliefs on Facebook. However, Facebook can remove posts and people as it sees fit, and there is no censorship or threat to freedom of speech taking place. Labeling such actions as a violation of free speech simply displays a lack of understanding of what free speech really is.
-Bryan Pohl, Tillamook
