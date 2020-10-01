The attempt by Facebook/Edge Cable LLC to install an undersea cable through our residential community in Tierra Del Mar is turning out to be the every bit the absolute nightmare we always knew it would be.
When the Tillamook County Commissioners, the ORPD, the DSL and the Fishermen’s Cable Committee signed off on the permit to carry out an industrial project through a quiet residential community, they made the worst decision for our state, probably ever.
The rationale these regulatory agencies used was that this cable is no different than any other cable installed under a piece of property. We are only now finding out and trying to come to terms with the huge difference that this project has become.
Despite unanimous rejection of the idea by the residents of Tierra Del Mar - also know as constituents of Tillamook County - and mounds of evidence that this wasn’t a good idea for us, for the environment or the Oregon Coast, and with no set standards to regulate the logistics, the county officials gave Facebook/Edge Cable the go ahead.
In February, 2019, at the Oregon Department of State Lands Board Meeting, then Director Vicki Walker announced that FB/Edge Cable had cut a check to DSL for $300,000, to cover the associated permit fee plus extra to “handle any change in upcoming legislation.” The fee for going through Oregon Territorial Seas was, I believe $5,000.
So, off they went. Facebook moved in, cleared Lot 3200 (which they purchased for this express use even though it was clearly residentially zoned) and set up their equipment. This was at the very beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. The majority of the workers were from out of state and they somehow got a pass to stay in hotels and go to restaurants when the rest of the state was in lockdown.
Then, two days before their deadline of April 28, they stopped, removed their equipment and disappeared. They left the lot empty, fenced and signed with No Trespassing notices and were just gone. Believe me when I tell you it is an eyesore.
Then, on May 5, they notified the county that they had failed to complete the project but did not mention abandoned equipment. They left the broken bit, other pieces of the drill equipment, 1100 feet of pipe, and at least 6500 GALLONS of bentonite drilling fluid - 40-60 feet under the beach and ocean shore. That bit of news was not disclosed to the state agencies until June 17, and wasn’t made public until July 24. FB/Edge Cable said they had no plans to retrieve this stuff and in fact they are planning to leave it and come back January 2021 to start a new bore hole.
Well, of course, the community went wild. Even Dave Gomberg who had weighed in on FB/Edge Cable’s behalf before all this happened said that now he realized that the community’s objections were valid. Demands were made that they deal with the left behind equipment and obtain another permit and pay for the breach of the permit they had. And as night follows day, another check for $250,000 was issued to the state.
Our friends at Oregon Coast Alliance are suing FB/Edge Cable for violations of the Clean Water Act - as they should. But at this juncture FB/ Edge Cable are planning to resume in January 2021, with a new bore hole below the existing failed drilling.
You know, I play golf and when we are joking around about Mulligans, the saying is, “Hit til you’re happy.” Only we are joking. It looks like FB/Edge Cable are getting signals from the State and County to “Drill til it works.”
Seriously? If this glitch happens again - well, how many chances do they get? And there are no guarantees that it won’t happen again. FB/Edge Cable have never been forthright during this entire episode. Do they really get Carte Blanche for this?
Oregonians have always prided themselves on being the best stewards of our precious resources. This cable could be placed in several other locations where it would not impact a tight knit community. Or it could simply be denied altogether - which would be Tierra Del Mar’s first choice. They haven’t even started ripping up the roads yet.
The idea that the project, the equipment, the intrusion of this entirely ill thought out plan could go on ad infinitum is unacceptable. And it should be unacceptable to the people we vote into office and pay taxes to work for us and on our behalf.
Patricia Rogers
Tierra Del Mar
