A survey crew working for Facebook abandoned trash on the beach after concluding work on Thursday, Nov. 12. Metal poles, stakes and other equipment were piled into the dune grass on the public beach and crew workers left the site. Authorities at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) have been notified as OPRD has oversight responsibility for the public beach. As of this writing, there has been no response from OPRD.
Ironically, the survey being conducted by Facebook is part of its post-event analysis of an industrial accident wherein Facebook abandoned trash beneath the sea bottom offshore from its drilling site in Tierra Del Mar. Facebook has been working over eighteen months to establish a landing site in Tierra Del Mar for an international data transmission cable coming in from Asia. So far, the California tech giant has failed to complete the project, has been fined by the Oregon Department of State Lands, and, as of yet, has no clear permit to return to the project to resume drilling a second cable bore hole.
-Ed Ruttledge, Tierra Del Mar
