In a recent letter a writer noted the importance of carefully evaluating the science regarding COVID 19. I AGREE 100%!
Let us start with the experts that the writer presented.
Dr. Ryan Cole is a dermatopathologist who studies skin.
Dr. Robert Malone falsely claims to be the inventor of mRNA vaccines.
Dr. Peter McCollough is a cardiologist who was sued by Baylor University Medical Center for aligning himself with them. The Center is concerned about the impact on their reputation from the misinformation he is spreading about COVID vaccines.
Dr. Bhakdi is a retired microbiologist barred from YouTube for false statements about COVID.
I encourage people to do their own research if that helps them. YouTube is not a credible source for this research. HealthFeedback.org is a better place to start. It is a worldwide network of over 300 scientists who sort fact from fiction to help readers know which news to trust.
Nearly 5 billion doses of the vaccine have been given. It’s safe.
328 million Americans are being bombarded with misinformation. This is not safe.
If you have yet to be vaccinated, do yourself the greatest service of your life and stop trying to rationalize with a virus. They are unable to hear you.
-Yvette Clark, Nehalem
