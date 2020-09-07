The post office is in the news a lot lately.
Here is everything you should know about the current state of your (yes, citizen, your..) post office.
In 2006 a bill was passed by Congress called the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act.
One item in this bill required the post office to prefund decades of worker benefits for future employees. No other business or corporation is required to do this. At this time there are billions of dollars (from Post Office profits) in this fund. Peter DeFazio, a US Representative from Multnomah county has introduced in the House a bill to rescind this requirement.
If that were to happen, the post office would not be broke. Also Congress has neglected to appropriate more than $ one billion that it owes the USPS for the discounted mailing service the agency provides to nonprofits, local newspapers and disabled Americans.
So the post office is only “going broke “ because of the actions of our corrupt congress - not because of any other reason like e-mails, texting or Trump. (the fourth estate should have told you this)
The Post Office is not going broke
So it looks like the Post Office does not need funding - It just needs to have the light of day shine on the truth (what the corporate media NEVER tells you)
This link tells more about the money congress owes the Post Office.
and here is a link to the bill HR 6407 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/109th-congress/house-bill/6407
As far as voting by mail my personal opinion is that it is not good to try to implement a new process - vote by mail - just before an election. Too many kinks that need to be ironed out in too short a time. I think Oregon’s vote by mail has been very good in past elections.
ALSO - A friend of mine works for the Post Office - He told me about a year ago that they had a big meeting at the P.O., and employees were told that in about ten years the Post Office would be privatized. He also told me that all mail was to be sent to CHINA to be sorted. That I can’t believe. But that is what he told me.
A week ago he told me that 10 big sorting machines have been removed from Oregon. He felt that that was going to create a giant backlog and he was probably going to work a lot of overtime around the Thanksgiving,Christmas and New Year. The sorting machines were busy - why did they remove them?
Dixie Gainer
Nehalem
