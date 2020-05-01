In my opinion Erin Skaar is a perfect fit for Tillamook County Position #1.
She has shown proven leadership in in the matters and concerns of many local citizens. By my observation in several meetings with Erin in leadership roles she intently listens to all voices. If she needs additional clarification of any input she will seek clarity of the issue brought forward.
With Director Leadership demonstrated, she is intent in finding situational assistance. Erin goes the extra mile to provide community financial assistance by pursuing private funding, budgetary support or governmental grants.
On the Housing Study Erin listened and handily pursued collaborative problem solving, somewhat of a scarce commodity locally. By this recognition local problems become accurately identified and addressed.
It is her working relationship with Tillamook County leaders, along with making and having proven connections with State leaders that fulfills her assets. These assets will be a large tribute for Erin to fill the chair of Tillamook County Position #1 and quickly serve the county community.
Please vote for Erin Skaar.
Gus Meyer,
Tillamook
