I’m so angry right now. It’s 11:18 p.m. and the fireworks are still going off in my neighborhood. I suffer from PTSD, Army vet. This happened last night also. No care or concern who it may affect. Two nights in a row? I want to know if they actually have a permit to torture people like myself or are they rogue and allowed this because they may have money?
Emily Dunn
Tillamook
