It is remarkable in how many ways things have not changed in the last 2000 years in regard to how we conduct ourselves.
Here is a quotation from a book by Marcus Cicero, a great Roman, that I think can be applied to a number of people in or recently in high office in this country: “…wisdom without eloquence does too little for the good of communities, but eloquence without wisdom is,
in most instances, extremely harmful and never beneficial. If, then, one exerts all of his energies in the practice of oratory to the neglect of the highest and most honorable pursuits of reason and moral conduct, he is reared as a citizen useless to himself and harmful to his country; but the person who arms himself with eloquence in such a way that enables him not to assail the interests of his country, but rather assist them, this man, in my opinion, will be a citizen most helpful and most devoted both to his own interests and those of the public.”
Remarkably, Cicero wrote this when he was only 17 years old (about 89 BC), during a time of great turmoil in Rome and Italy. He was familiar with the efforts of ambitious men to empower themselves (Marius, Sulla and, much later, Caesar).
A wise person said that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Maybe we should put a lot more effort into teaching history and try to learn from the past.
Jon Orloff
Rockaway Beach
