Oregon Elks lodges ranked fifth in the nation for charitable giving last year according to reports compiled by the Grand Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Despite facing unprecedented challenges during the last year from the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic to the devastating wildfires that ravaged our state, Oregon members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks gave back more than $9.3 million to their local communities. This was achieved through over 231,000 volunteer hours, more than 617,000 miles driven in support of charitable activities, and over $4.5 million in direct donations of funds and items.
Lodges throughout the state supported projects over the last year by providing relief to communities impacted by the fires, donating to support front line workers in the fight against COVID-19, assisting homeless veterans, aiding children with disabilities, distributing food boxes to those in need, providing scholarships, and much more.
Oregon Elks charitable contributions ranked fifth in the nation in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks behind Florida ($34.1 million), New Jersey ($16.6 million), California ($16.5 million), and Texas ($11.8 million). Total charitable giving from the Elks in the United States for the last year was valued at more than $208.8 million.
“I am so proud of what the Oregon Elk Members continue to accomplish in helping our communities during their time of need. Our high national ranking in our charitable giving is a testament to our commitment and dedication to helping those less fortunate than ourselves.” Said 2021-2022 Oregon State Elks Association President Richard Shipley of the charitable giving of Oregon Elks members and lodges.
To learn more about the Elks and how local lodges have impacted communities across the state and how you can join in making an impact contact your local lodge today or visit www.oregonelks.org.
You can also find us on Facebook @OregonStateElksAssociation.
-Oregon Elks
