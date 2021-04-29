I retired as Executive Director in January. I am doing a small amount of temporary work for NCRD as a private contractor, but I write as a private citizen.
Frankie Knight III was appointed to the board in July of 2019 to fill a vacancy. He offers a rare and uniquely beneficial perspective to the board for a number of important reasons. As a youth he learned to swim at NCRD’s pool. He participated in children’s theatre in the auditorium (PAC) and socializing at the youth teen center. As an adult he volunteered in the fitness center and played softball at Rex Champ Field. He still swims regularly in the pool and has utilized it for water rescue training as a member of Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue. He was appointed to the NCRD budget committee in 2018.
As a board member he demonstrated his professionalism with excellent listening skills and a thirst for details. He would consistently engage in appropriate research into decisions and ask probing questions. When he offered opinions on various courses of action his input was always met with serious consideration and he effectively influenced positive dialogue leading to consensus. He has a mature, problem-solving approach always respectful of the perspectives of others. He has a comprehensive understanding of the north county community. These are the kinds of skills, and temperament, so critical for a member of a board of directors. His background and experience have clearly prepared him for this kind of service in a complex and vital organization such as NCRD.
I was particularly pleased when the board brought him on in 2019 because I view him as someone who will help guide NCRD for many years into the future. His extended family history here goes back a long time, and he is invested in preserving the community benefits of NCRD for his young family. We are very fortunate to have Frankie willing to serve, and we absolutely should elect him.
-David Wiegan, Nehalem
