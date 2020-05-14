We fully support Erin Skaar in her bid for county commissioner Position 1. We have know Erin for nearly 20 years and have always been impressed by her interest in making our community a better place for all of us to call home.
Erin grew up in a small Oregon community in North Central Oregon and her parents were small business owners until they recently retired. She knows the issues facing citizens of small communities and the concerns of small businesses.
We have worked on many projects with Erin. She is incredibly skilled, organized and efficient in everything she does. She is familiar with a wide range of important issues facing Tillamook County including recreation, tourism, natural resources and housing.
Erin will work hard for all of us and will be an incredible county commissioner. We urge you to vote for Erin Skaar for County Commissioner Position One. If you want to learn more about Erin look at her web page at voteinskaar.org
Chris and Patsy Weber
Rockaway Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.