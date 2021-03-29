I have an interesting fact for her regarding asparagus. I used to have a restaurant in the mountains in Grant county. Being an asparagus lover,myself, we used to serve asparagus often as a veggie with the dinners. We had a large number of tame rabbits living in our back yard. Uneaten food was scraped off the diner’s plates and fed to the bunnies. And they were most appreciative. Even starving through the winter, however, guess which food they would not eat! BINGO, asparagus!!!!!!!!
Not raw, not the wild stuff, not the domestic goodies, not boiled, steamed, or microwaved. One winter they were so hungry they ate a broom. But would they eat my favorite green treat, no way Jose. What do the rabbits know that we don”t, does anyone out there have an explanation?
By the way Sugar, never leave a can of frozen grape juice on the top of the refrigerator, trust me on this one!
-Sioux Dempster, Rockaway Beach
