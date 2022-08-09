I’ve lived in Tillamook Oregon my whole life and I’m starting my Senior Year this year. I’m nervous for the future generations and what will happen to them if we don’t start talking about the hatred and misinformation spread through our high schools about minority groups such as the LGBT+ community and POC communities. I’ve learned a lot from my experience and now that I’m becoming an Adult I feel it’s good to actually bring it up for conversation.
Hatred is so prominent in our community but it’s really learned, no one is born with hatred. So to combat that we need to begin educating students about other minorities around the world, even in tiny ways like introducing gay or POC authors in English classes. These things aren’t their entire personality but these key facts really help students feel more comfortable in their environment and showing that it’s a completely normal thing to be queer or a person of color would definitely start helping with pushing away stereotypes and the hatred stewing in our schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.